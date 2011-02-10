Here's The Secret Document That Banks And Other Big organisations Are Using To Prepare For Wikileaks

Photo: http://wikileaks.ch/

It sounds as though the document that Wikileaks will release on Bank of America (most likely) won’t be that big of a deal.But bit corporations are obviously nervous.



Wikileaks has uncovered a presentation from a firm called Palantir, which at the behest of the government, has been helping companies prepare for the Wikilleaks threat.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE PRESENTATION >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.