Palantir publicly filed for an IPO

Chesnot/Getty Images Alex Karp, CEO of Palantir, which publicly filed its IPO paperwork on XXX.

Palantir has joined the initial public offering parade.

The secretive data analytics company publicly filed its IPO paperwork on Tuesday, becoming only the latest tech startup to do so in recent days. The company didn’t say how many shares it plans to sell or offer a price range for them, but said it expected to raise as much as $US100 million in the offering.

Business Insider had previously reported that its IPO filing was expected Monday or Tuesday.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.