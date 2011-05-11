Secretive Spy Tech Company Palantir Technologies Raises Another $50 Million

Palantir Technologies, the secretive Silicon Valley tech company that helps intelligence agencies and corporations analyse data, just raised another $50 million dollars according to an SEC filing, the San Francisco Business Times reports.



Palantir is interesting for a couple reasons.

The first is that its co-founder and chairman is Peter Thiel, the Silicon Valley titan who was the first outside investor in Facebook, and who says Palantir is going to be as big as Facebook.

The second is what Palantir itself actually does, which is provide data analysis tools to big corporations and hedge funds, but also US intelligence agencies. The biggest part of Palantir’s business is working with the US intelligence community.

