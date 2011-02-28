Tech Security Firm Palantir Wants To Be The Next Facebook Or Google

Palantir Technologies is the data analysis and computer security firm who got in the news for putting out a report on how to crush WikiLeaks. The company has since apologized and disavowed the report.



But Palantir is still a big player in its field. Billionaire Facebook investor Peter Thiel told Forbes that the company is the most undervalued in Silicon Valley and could end up as big as Facebook or Google. Thiel of course is a big investor in Palantir and its chairman. But it’s always worth paying attention to what Thiel says.

Palantir has big customers of its software like many branches of the US government, especially in the intelligence community, and recently JP Morgan, whose CIO raved about their software. They want to bring the Silicon Valley mindset to industries that are infamously bloated and backward — software for big companies and the government –, and if they can do that it is certainly a huge opportunity. Another point is that Palantir is a huge recruiter of the top graduates at Stanford and has a strong reputation for talent in Silicon Valley.

