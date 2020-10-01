Palantir jumps 14% in trading debut after opening at $17 billion valuation

Photo by Julien Mattia/NurPhoto via Getty Images Palantir CEO Alex Karp

Data-mining firm Palantir climbed as much as 14% in its first day of trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

Palantir opened at $US10 per share, 38% above its reference price of $US7.25. The subsequent climb marked a 14% increase from the opening price.

The company began trading under the ticker PLTR after debuting with a direct listing over a traditional IPO.

Direct listings allow shareholders to sell their stock to new investors without the company issuing new shares.

Palantir is the latest company to enter the public market through a direct listing over a traditional initial public offering. Direct listings allow shareholders to trade stock with new investors without the company selling new shares. While Palantir didn’t raise any capital through the debut, it didn’t dilute its stock’s value by increasing the number of shares outstanding.

Spotify and Slack helped popularise direct listings in recent years. The method was also used by Asana on Wednesday. The workplace-software firm also jumped in its first day of trading.

More than 475 million shares were made available for Palantir’s first day of trading, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing published Tuesday. The company has roughly 1.6 billion shares outstanding.

Palantir traded at $US11.24 per share as of 1:50 p.m. ET Wednesday.



