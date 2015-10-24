One of Silicon Valley's most secretive startups quietly raised $105 million and is now worth over $20 billion

Palantir added an extra $US105 million to its last huge round of financing, according to documents filed with the SEC on Wednesday.

Its latest round of financing now totals more than $US554 million at a valuation of $US20.2 billion, according to PitchBook data.

In July, the secretive big data company confirmed it had issued $US500 million in stock, but had only sold $US450 million of it. Wednesday’s filing amends that number to a total of $US554,830,000 raised.

The latest round brings Palantir’s total funding to $US2.3 billion, according to PitchBook.

Founded in 2004, the big data startup gained notoriety for its top secret work. The startup counts the US government and Wall Street financial firms as its clients, and its cofounders include billionaire investor Peter Thiel.

Palantir’s tech reportedly makes it easy for non-engineers to sift through large amounts of data to find patterns, answer questions, and solve problems. The technology was reportedly used by Chase to detect efforts to hack into bank accounts and has been used by the Los Angeles Police Department.

The updated filing also showed that Palantir has added a fourth board member, Adam Ross. The CEO of Goldcrest Investments is the first non-Palantir cofounder on the board.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.