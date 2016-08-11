Palantir acquired a Dutch startup that creates data visualisations

Big data company Palantir has acquired Silk, the Dutch startup that created data visualisations and websites.
Silk announced that it had been acquired by Palantir in an email to users sent on Wednesday.
A blog post published on its official site says that the company “realised that we could work on even bigger and more important data problems with an incredibly talented team — even if it meant no longer working on the Silk product.”
Here’s what a Silk data visualisation looked like:
