Magazine And TV Station apologise For Publishing Pregnant Kate Middleton Bikini Pics

The Palace is ‘disappointed’ in Italian magazine choosing to print photos of Kate Middleton wearing a bikini on holiday.

Photo: Getty

UPDATE: Chi, the Italian magazine set to publish bikini photos of pregnant Kate Middleton at the beach with Prince William, is defending its decision to print photos of the royal on private holiday.”They are images of such unexceptional normality that there is only limited mention of them on the cover of the magazine,” Chi’s editor, Alfonso Signorini, told the BBC. “The photographs, which can in no way be considered scandalous, were bought from an international photo agency, do not harm the image of the protagonists and the reaction of the media seems to me wholly over the top.”



He continued: “Moreover, the photographs can hardly be considered an invasion of privacy when the subjects are public figures in a public place, in the open air; specifically on a beach surrounded by other bathers … What our readers will see is simply a moment of joyful relaxation being enjoyed by a smiling, happy couple. Where’s the scandal in that?”

Additionally, British broadcaster ITV is apologizing for showing an unblurred image of the Chi magazine cover on the “This Morning” program.

“Unfortunately we accidentally showed an unblurred image of the magazine cover, which briefly showed the photographs,” read a statement from the network. “This was a deeply regrettable error and we are very sorry. We apologise unreservedly to the Duke and the Duchess.”

******

The below post was originally published 2/12/13:

Chi magazine, the Italian publication which printed topless photos of Kate Middleton vacationing in France last fall — has now decided to run pictures of the pregnant Duchess frolicking on the beach in a bikini while on private holiday in the Caribbean last week.

The photos, taken with a long lens, reportedly feature Middleton in a blue bikini walking arm-in-arm on the beach with Prince William, also in his swimwear.

“We are disappointed that photographs of the Duke and Duchess on a private holiday look likely to be published overseas,” a spokesman for the couple at St. James’s Palace tells People magazine. “This is a clear breach of the couple’s right to privacy.”

The photos are also expected to be printed in a yet to be named U.S. tabloid magazine.

It’s not yet known whether St. James’s Palace will take legal action against the publication.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.