A palace aide says Meghan Markle used her royal title ‘out of context’ by getting involved with US politics

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex speaks onstage during Global Citizen Live, New York on September 25, 2021. John Lamparski/Getty Images

Meghan Markle was criticized for using her title when advocating for paid parental leave in the US.

A palace aide told The Times that the “royal family has no say in American politics.”

A source close to Markle told The Times that she advocated in a personal capacity.

A Buckingham Palace aide said the Duchess of Sussex used her title “out of context” when discussing political topics, The Times of London reports.

Meghan Markle has called US senators, including Sen. Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia and Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, to advocate for paid parental leave in the US, Politico reported on Wednesday.

Speaking to The Times, an unnamed palace aide said members of the royal family usually “steer clear of those kinds of things.”

“Otherwise you’re using the title out of context and people will question your motive. The royal family has no say in American politics. Campaigning is important, but there’s a difference between campaigning on ‘issues’ like the environment and mental health, and aligning yourself with policies,” the aide said.

“The Duchess of Sussex doesn’t have the right to have a more powerful voice [on the issue] than any other mother in America. She should not be playing in politics,” they added.

Sen. Shelley Moore told Politico that the duchess introduced herself by her title, “Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex,” after calling her from a blocked number. Markle also wrote a letter to Congress to advocate for paid family and medical leave last month, which she signed with her royal title.

A source close to the duchess told The Times that she contacted members of Congress “in her personal capacity as an engaged citizen.”

Representatives for the Duchess of Sussex declined to comment when contacted by Insider. Buckingham Palace did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.