Pal of Busted Anne Hathaway Ex Follieri Says She Sold Him Out

A friend of indicted Raffaello Follieri thinks ex Anne Hathaway cut a deal with the Feds:

New York Daily News: HOW EXACTLY did the feds “Get Smart” about Anne Hathaway‘s breakup with her troubled boyfriend?

A pal of jailed wheeler-dealer Raffaello Follieri suspects the starlet spoke with the FBI shortly before they arrested her ex for an alleged $6 million con job.

“It makes sense,” the friend said. “She’s referred to as his former girlfriend in the indictment even though her spokesman never confirmed they broke up.” [Perhaps they just read the tabloids like everyone else. The Feds can spot a non-denial denial better than anyone.]

Hathaway, who is not identified by name in the criminal complaint, split with Follieri shortly before his arrest last week. He is charged with posing as an agent of the Vatican to fleece investors out of millions.

“I think that in return for her cooperation, the feds held off on arresting Follieri until she was out of the country,” the friend said.

The friend’s almost certainly hallucinating, at least about the deal part. But that’s not to say Hathaway didn’t rush out of the country on her own.

