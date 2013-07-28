'Pakki' Slur Has Australian Golfing Champion Steve Elkington In Hot Water

Getty/ Ross Kinnaird

Former US PGA champion Steve Elkington has had to apologise after taking to Twitter with a racist comment about Pakistani people.

Later insisting he was unaware the term was inappropriate, the Australian golfer’s tweet read: “Couple caddies got rolled by some Pakkis, bad night for them.”

Currently in Southport competing at the Senior British Open Elkington’s tweets have also not been shy about his disapproval of the area, according to AFP.

“Things about Southport — fat tattooed guy, fat tattooed girl, trash, Pakistani robber guy, shit food”, Elkington tweeted soon after his racist slander.

The AFP reported that a statement on behalf of Elkington’s was released 20 minutes after he teed off in a third round explaining he had no idea ‘Pakki’ has been long regarded in Britain as a highly offensive term.

Read more here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.