A Pakistani Police Commander Has Ordered His Officers To Lose Their Pot Bellies

Pakistani citizens stopping by Dunkin doughnuts for a quick coffee or glazed doughnut in the province of Punjab shouldn’t expect to see police officers there any time soon.That’s because Punjab police commander Habibur Rehman has given her force an ultimatum, according to reports in AFP: lose the belly or lose your job.



In what some are calling the “battle of the bulge”, Rehman has ordered her more than 175,000 officers that if their waistlines exceed 38 inches after her June 30th deadline, they will lose their frontline duties.

According to one spokeswoman, at least half of the Punjab police force are currently overweight.

