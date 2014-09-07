Pakistani Man Leaps Into The Ocean During A Navy Exercise Off Darwin

HMAS Newcastle conducts a Rigid Hulled Inflatable Boat transfer with HMAS Sydney during exercise KAKADU 2014. Photo: Supplied

A man has reportedly jumped from a Pakistan navy ship vessel during war games off Darwin.

Police were alerted by the Australian navy early this morning and say the man appears to have planned his leap into the water.

The ABC reports a backpack has been found and the man was spotted in a remote area of the Northern Territory by a caretaker from a local YMCA.

Police are using tracker dogs and a helicopter in the search for the man.

More than 1,200 people, eight warships and 26 aircraft from 15 coalition forces are in Australia for the Royal Australian Navy’s largest maritime warfare exercise of the year, KAKADU 2014.

