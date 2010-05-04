US Seeks Pakistani Man Involved In Times Square Bombing Attempt

The New York Times and CNN are reporting that the US believes a Pakistani man may have been involved in the attempted car-bombing of Times Square last weekend.



CNN: CNN has learned the Joint Terrorism Task Force (JTTF) is considering the possibility that the incident in Times Square was more than just a lone wolf and that there is a connection to Pakistan according to a source familiar with the investigation.

Investigators believe this was an intended terrorist attack to set off explosives in Times Square—that the individuals intended for the tanks to explode but didn’t have the expertise to detonate it.

Read more at CNN >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.