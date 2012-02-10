Pakistani Fishermen Needed 5 Cranes To Pull A 14,000 Pound Dead Whale Shark From The Water

On Tuesday, Pakistani fisherman used cranes and ropes to haul a dead whale shark from the waters in Karachi harbor.



The 40-foot-long shark, weighing between 6 and 7 tons (12,000-14,000 pounds), was found semi-concious tangled in fishing nets by local fisherman, but died four hours later, reports The Guardian.

At least five cranes were needed to the lift the carcass out of the sea, which sold for 1.7 million Rupees (about $18,000), according to The Express Tribune.



