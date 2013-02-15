An Astounding Number Of Pakistanis Disapprove Of The United States

Photo: U.S. Air Force photo/Lt Col Leslie Pratt

Pakistanis approve of U.S. leadership at a dizzying low of 4 per cent, according to a new poll from Gallup released Thursday.The per cent of Pakistanis with a negative opinion of the U.S. leaderships now sits at a shocking 92 per cent.



That’s lowest approval rating U.S. leadership has recieved in the seven years Gallup has been asking the question.

Support for the United States peaked in mid-2011, shortly before U.S. forces killed Osama bin Laden in Abbottabad, Pakistan. Support has consistently declined as the targeting of militants located in Pakistan with drones has increased in frequency.





