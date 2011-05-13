RETALIATION FOR OSAMA: Pakistan Suicide Bombers Kill 80

Photo: BBC

The suicide bombing that killed 80 in Pakistan today came in two waves.The first attack came as Frontier Constabulary cadets finished their training and were boarding a bus to take them home for the weekend. A suicide bomber, on motorcycle, rode up to the bus and detonated his vest.



Wounded paramilitary officer Ahmad Ali told the BBC:

I was sitting in a van waiting for my colleagues. We were in plain clothes and we were happy we were going to see our families

I heard someone shouting ‘Allahu Akbar’ [God is great] and then I heard a huge blast. I was hit by something in my back shoulder.

As other Constabulary officers rushed to help their wounded colleagues a second bomber rode in and detonated his vest. 66 of the 80 dead are officers. At least 120 more people were injured.

The closest hospital in Peshawar has been flooded with wounded as doctors race to save the lives of 40 additional critically injured cadets.

It’s the first revenge for the martyrdom of… Bin Laden. There will be more,” Taliban spokesman Ehsanullah Ehsan told the Reuters news agency by telephone from an undisclosed location.

