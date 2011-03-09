Another Massive Taliban Bomb In Pakistan Kills 37

A suicide bomber killed at least 37 at the funeral of an anti-Taliban leader in northwestern Pakistan, according to Al Jazeera. The Taliban takes credit for the attack.



This follows a Taliban bomb that killed 32 yesterday, a lethal Mosque bomb last week and the assassination of a Christian minister — all signs that Pakistan is disintegrating.

Details on this cruel attack from the NYT:

The attack took place in the Matni Adezai area near the provincial capital of Peshawar in the restive northwestern province of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. At the time of the attack, funeral prayers of the wife of an anti-Taliban leader were being offered. More than 150 people had gathered in an open ground to offer prayers for the wife of Hakeem Khan, a local figure who has resisted the Taliban.

Peshawar is right on the border with Pakistan.

