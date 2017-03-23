Emirates just used Jennifer Aniston to take a shot at the US laptop ban that's turning into a huge headache

On Tuesday, Emirates responded to the US Government’s ban on laptops and other large electronics with a fun ad reassuring passengers that there are plenty entertainment options available without the need for a laptop.

The commercial — titled “Let us Entertain You” — features actress Jennifer Aniston in the economy cabin of an Emirates Airbus A380.

The ad serves as a reminder that Emirates’ ICE in-flight entertainment system’s more than 2,500 channels of movies, TV, and music is more than capable of filling the void left by the so-called laptop ban that calls for all devices larger than a cellular phone to be stored in the cargo compartment with checked luggage.

Footage for the new ad is actually taken from a commercial Aniston did with the Dubai-based airline last year. In that version of the commercial, Emirates wanted to exhibit the world-class service and plush accommodations found across all of the cabins.

Emirates is one of nine airlines affected by the US Department of Homeland Security’s new security procedures that targets non-stop flights to the US from 10 airports in the Middle East and North Africa.

According to Emirates President Sir Tim Clark, the airline will be in compliance with the new regulations by the US government’s Friday deadline.

In 2016, Emirates was crowned World’s Best Airline by respected commercial aviation website Skytrax. In addition, the airline’s ICE system was crowned the World’s Best In-flight Entertainment System for an unprecedented 12th year in a row.

