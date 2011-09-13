Natural Disasters Are Making Things Worse In Pakistan

Photo: AP

Against a backdrop of political meltdown and spiraling violence in its most populous city, Pakistan now has to deal with this year’s monsoon floods. The News reports that 300,000 people have been affected by flooding.



According to an estimate, hundreds of thousands of acres of standing crops have been devastated in flash-floods across the country and thousands of people had to leave their homes due to heavy floods particularly in Thatta and Badin. Numerically, in Badin alone more than 1,000 fish farms worth millions of rupees have been washed away. The poor in the area have no assets and their livelihood is dependent only on natural resources. All their assets including crops, fish, trees and land have been destroyed and now they are looking towards the government and countrymen for assistance… Despite recommendations by the Federal Flood Commission (FFC) to tackle flash floods similar to 2010, the authorities failed to make necessary arrangements in the light of preemptive measures proposed by the FFC in its “Annual Flood Report 2010” to protect thousands of people across the country from being hit by monsoon-induced catastrophe this year.

It seems like no good news comes out of Pakistan these days. Religious extremism, political killings, ethnic violence, poor governance, environmental disasters; each problem exacerbates the others and nobody inside or outside the country seems to know what to do.

It is hard to think of a country of comparable size or importance where the political elite has failed so consistently over so long a period of time. The consequences for ordinary Pakistanis are almost unbearable; they are likely to be dire for the rest of the world as well.

This post originally appeared at The American Interest.

