Pakistan's President Says The 'Era Of Wars' With India Is OVER

Could this be the turning point everyone’s been waiting for? Pakistani Prime Minister Yousuf Raza Gilani announced at a charity conference that “the era of wars has ended”, and that Pakistan was ready to resolve its outstanding issues with India through dialogue, the Press Trust of India reports.”We are ready to sit and resolve all core issues, whether it is Kashmir, Sir Creek, Siachen, water, or terrorism, at the negotiating table,” Gilani said while addressing a convention on the role of NGOs in the development of Pakistan. “I strongly believe that better sense will prevail on both sides and we will resolve these issues through dialogue.”



Gilani said that Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh also believed in solving their grievances through talks and diplomacy, according to Onlinenews.com.pk.

India and Pakistan resumed peace talks and trade negotiations last year after a two-year gap in the aftermath of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, which were blamed on the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba. Following the recent avalanche on the Siachen glacier, which hit a Pakistan army camp and killed all 138 troops in it, there have been calls in Pakistan to demilitarize the disputed glacier, which may have also prompted Gilani’s declaration.

And of course, there is the cost of war. Gilani told the conference, attended by diplomats and NGO representatives, that Pakistan had spent one billion rupees ($11 million) on the war on terror, Newspakistan.pk reports.

