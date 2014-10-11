This Video Proves How Much Schoolgirls In Pakistan Love Nobel Peace Prize Winner Malala Yousafzai

BBC Schoolgirls in Islamabad, Pakistan cheer for Malala’s Nobel Peace Prize win.

Pakistani teen Malala Yousafzai just won the Nobel Peace Prize after stunning the world with her bravery.

Despite threats from the Taliban, Malala, an advocate for women’s right to education, kept going to school. One day, a man boarded her bus and fired a shot through her left eye-socket.

Miraculously, she survived — and continued to speak out for human rights. Notably, she left Jon Stewart speechless after dropping some knowledge on the importance of non-violence.

The video below, originally from the BBC, proves her efforts have made an impact. These schoolgirls from Islamabad, the capital of Pakistan, just found out Malala won the Nobel Peace Prize, and they obviously adore her.

“I’m very proud of her. I love Malala. I want to be like her,” one young woman said.

“She was shot down by the Taliban, but she still stood up for her goals,” another added.

Malala’s win today makes her the 16th woman (out of 95 total honours) to receive the award.

