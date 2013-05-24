UK Scrambles Fighter Jets After Pakistan Flight Diverted

A British fighter jet had to be scrambled after a Pakistan International Airlines plane flying from Lahore to Manchester was diverted, according to multiple reports.



The plane has since safely landed at Stanstead Airport.

Dan Sabbagh of the Guardian reports that the incident was “not terrorism related” and that the pilot had become concerned about an “unruly passenger.”

Reuters reports that Flight PK709 was carrying 297 people.

A tweeted picture from the scene shows police cars surrounding the plane:

This post will be updated as we find out more

