Pakistan's Government Is In Disarray As The Cabinet Resign And America Threatens To Cut Aid

Photo: Flickr User Kash_if

Things are turning south in Pakistan, which is saying a lot for an already notoriously-corrupt nation.First the entire Pakistant cabinet resigned today as part of a plan to reduce the number of ministers by a third and cut government spending, according to the BBC.



Second the US threatened to cut off billions of dollars in foreign aid if Pakistan refuses to free an American detained for killing two Pakistanis, according to Al-Jazeera.

All this comes after signs that the White House is starting to give up on the current regime in Pakistan.

