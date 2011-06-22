Pakistan Arrests Army General For Alleged Terrorist Ties

Photo: discusspakistan.com

Shortly after the May 2nd Seal Team Six raid that killed Osama bin Laden, Pakistan arrested Brigadier General Ali Khan for suspected ties to the same Islamic militants the army is supposedly fighting.The New York Times reports that the May 6th arrest marks the first time the Pakistani government has detained a senior army official for ties to outlawed militant groups. Infiltration of the armed forces by such groups has long been suspected, but until now only lower-level soldiers have been implicated.



The government accuses General Khan of belonging to Hizb-ut-Tahrir, an outlawed Islamist group. He had previously been denied promotion several years ago because of his strong religious leanings.

General Khan was expected to retire next month. The New York Times reports that it remains unclear whether the general’s detention will lead to more arrests in the upper echelons of the Pakistani military.

