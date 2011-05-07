Pakistan Arrests 40 In Abbottabad With Possible al-Qaeda Connections

Supporters of religious party Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam during a rally to condemn the killing of Osama bin Laden in Kuchlak, north of Quetta, Pakistan

Photo: AP

Pakistani forces have apprehended 40 people in Abbottabad, the city in which al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden was killed. The 40 are suspected of having links with al-Qaeda. The U.S. was not involved in the operation, according to Open Source centre.Pakistan’s Inter-Service Intelligence (ISI), military intelligence and Abbottabad police were said to be the two agencies involved in Thursday’s mop-up operation. Officials have referred to it as the ‘second phase’ of the operation that killed bin Laden.



Meanwhile protests against the killing of al-Qaeda leader continued across the country. About 1,500 supporters of Pakistani religious party Jamiat-e-ulema-e-Islam protested in Quetta Friday saying the holy war against the U.S. would continue, and that “the blood of Osama will give birth to thousands of other Osamas,” according to Dawn. Protests were also seen across Pakistani cities of Peshawar, Rawalpindi and Hyderabad.

