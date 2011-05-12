Pakistan Army Officers Make India's Most Wanted List

#2 Most Wanted: Sajid Mir

Photo: Pakistan Government

Along with terrorist leaders and major crime figures, Pakistani Army officers are now on India’s list of most wanted criminals.A report by the Reuters said five names on the list belong to active duty officers currently serving in Pakistan’s army.



Indian officials also placed the members of the 2008 Mumbai terrorist attack on the list; a group India has long accused Pakistan of harboring from justice.

The friction over these claims led to the suspension of peace talks following the attack. Only now are tentative steps being taken to rekindle negotiations between the two nuclear powers.

