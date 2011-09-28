Scolded By The U.S. Pakistan Seeks Alliance With China

Recently criticised for its support of militants attacking U.S. forces, Pakistan is seeking greater support from China.



According to Reuters, Pakistan officials have are fawning over China’s public security minister on his current visit to Islamabad.

Washington has accused Pakistan’s ISI spy agency of directly sponsoring the September 13 Haqqani terrorist attacks on the U.S. Embassy in Kabul.

Pakistan objects to the accusations and warns the U.S. it risks losing a powerful ally if it continues pointing fingers.

This is the strongest exchange of language between the two countries since 9/11, stronger even than the days following the Abbottabad raid on Osama Bin Laden.

Pakistan is very unlikely to renounce its ties with Haqqani, an organisation it sees as a bulwark against India’s influence in Afghanistan.

China is a major investor in Pakistan and supplies the country mush ogf its military hardware.

