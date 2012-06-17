Pakistan Adds More Nuclear Weapons

Photo: BlatantNews via Flickr

Pakistan is expanding its nuclear warheads arsenal, according to US Intelligence sources, and may soon become the world’s fifth largest nuclear power.



The New York Times reports that intelligence officials are less concerned about the large number of nuclear weapons Pakistan is producing (worrying as that is) than they are about the sharp increase in the production of weapons- grade nuclear material.

Greater amounts of weapons-grade nuclear material means a greater risk of slow theft — a little bit of material at a time. If enough weapons-grade material can be stolen over time, and it falls into the wrong hands, then we have a very large problem.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.