This $700 '3D suit' promises to be the most comfortable you'll ever own -- but it's still not a real suit

Ministy of Supply The Ministry of Supply tries very hard to replicate a traditional real suit.

Techno-fabric menswear upstart Ministry of Supply makes some pretty bold claims with its newly released “3D suit.”

“The problem with suits is that they aren’t as comfortable as sweats,” reads the copy on their website. “We’ve set out to change that.”

To do that, the first change the company has made to the traditional suit is to throw out the wool — instead, it uses a “soft foam-like” polyester which was “moulded three-dimensionally around the human form.”

Ministry of Supply claims the fabric “hovers around the human form” with a four-way stretch.

Bonus: it doesn’t wrinkle (but it still doesn’t look quite like wool, either.)

The jacket retails for $448, and the pants are going for $248. The steep price isn’t deterring customers — both the pants and the jacket are already sold out in navy blue.

It’s reminiscent of the infamous “fancy sweats” Tom Brady wore in his GQ Man of the Year spread.

Let’s hope that Tom Brady’s ‘fancy sweats’ are the future of fashion https://t.co/1lCJY0qgpu pic.twitter.com/Mb7l25MTuo

— The Atlantic (@TheAtlantic) November 23, 2015

But much like the pajama suit before it, anyone who takes a close look at this getup will agree that it does not pass as a suit.

Though I have no doubt this look would be seen as appropriate in some circumstances, like in a casual workplace, I still have a hard time seeing it in a more traditional environment, like at a law firm or a bank — the very places men are expected to wear suits everyday.

Plus, Ministry of Supply’s “suit” retails for about as much as a respectable, traditional wool version, without many of the benefits of a formal suit. A well-fitting suit makes you feel like you’re on top of the world. A sleeping garment can never offer you that.

Yes, Ministry of Supply created a suit that is comfortable. It’s just not a suit you can actually wear like a suit. Technology isn’t going to replace traditional suits any time soon.

