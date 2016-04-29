Inside Prince's massive $10 million mansion where he was found dead

Prince Rogers Nelson died April 21 at Paisley Park Studios, his estate and studio in Chanhassen, Minnesota, outside Minneapolis.

Named after the Prince song “Paisley Park” and the now-defunct record label, the production complex features recording studios, a nightclub, rehearsal space, offices, and private space for the award-winning musician.

Prince spent a majority of his time at the $10 million, 65,000-square-foot space, but he didn’t always live there.

The estate could now become a museum, according to Prince’s brother-in-law Maurice Phillips.

Though Prince was notoriously secretive about the mansion, these photos offer a glimpse into Prince’s creative hub:

Paisley Park was designed by Los Angeles architect Bret Theony and was completed in 1987. CBS2 Source: CBS2 The front lobby features second-floor balconies and clouds painted on the walls, as well as pyramidal skylights. Prince's Love Symbol #2 glyph is featured prominently on the floor. CBS2 The estate includes a relaxing music room with Prince's signature purple hue filling the space. CBS2 The first floor features many production spaces, including recording studios, a sound stage, and a rehearsal hall. CBS2 The lack of windows in the studios allowed him to work without time constraints. CBS2 The second floor features executive offices and private quarters. There is also a vault, which holds Prince's famous stockpile of unreleased music and master recordings. CBS2 Prince even had a private nightclub that features a dance floor, TVs, and projectors. The room can reportedly hold 1,000 guests. CBS2 Source: Forbes In the wake of Prince's death, fans have turned Paisley Park, renowned in Minneapolis and its outskirts, into a memorial for the musician. Getty This video gives a tour of the compound.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.