This app lets you see how furniture will look in your home before you buy it

Pair lets you try out furniture without going to a furniture store. Furniture companies like IKEA offer 3D models of their wares, and you can drag-and-drop them into your room through the app. You can rotate them to make them fit, and move closer and farther away to inspect them.

Story by Jacob Shamsian and editing by Alana Yzola

