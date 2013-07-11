A US Soccer Player Scored Two Incredible Diving Headers In Last Night's Gold Cup

Chris Wondolowski scored a hat trick in the first half of last night’s Gold Cup match against Belize in Portland last night. After slamming home a bouncing ball at the doorstep of the Belizean goalmouth, Wondolowski netted a pair of diving headers.



Major League Soccer’s leading goal scorer each of the last three years, Wondolowski does not get the credit he deserves—this was his first competitive national team appearance since the Gold Cup in 2011. It’s so rough, they didn’t even spell his name correctly on his jersey last night (it was spelled Wondowlowski).

Wondolowski’s hat trick follows another goal he scored in a July 5 friendly against Guatemala, which the U.S. won 6-0.

The next U.S. Gold Cup match is Saturday against Cuba.

The goals:

