This artist makes paintings with firecracker explosions

Drew Lausman from Lakeland, Florida, claims to have created a new genre of art called “Explosionism.”

The process includes dipping Dowel rods in paint, taping on a firecracker, and lighting it over a spray paint- covered canvas. The results are paintings that look like stunning landscapes and far away galaxies.

“Part of my inspiration came from actually having little materials at the time,” Lausman told INSIDER, explaining that when his brother passed away in 2009, he left behind a ton of firecrackers, leading Lausman to use those as a way to create art.

However, Lausman warns that Explosionism is not a safe way of producing art.

“I will literally get burned pretty much every single time that I do a painting,” Lausman said. “I have three burns on my hand currently.”

His paintings are available on his Etsy page, “Explosionism,” and prices range from $60 to $350.

