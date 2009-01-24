Painter Puts Picture Of Gawker's Denton For Sale On eBay

A painting of Gawker Media owner Nick Denton is currently for sale on eBay. In the painting, Nick has pancakes on his head. We’re not sure why.



The current bid is $300, which is too bad, because a few of us here at Alley Insider wanted to buy it for $250. Before we got outbid, our plan was to buy the painting and, in homage to Nick, award it on a weekly basis to the Alley Insider writer with the most pageviews that week. Oh well.

The auction doesn’t close until February 2, though, so interested shoppers still have plenty of time to make their move. But beware, we hear there’s lots of competition.

