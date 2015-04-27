Painted crosses for Bali Nine pair Andrew Chan and Myuran Sukumaran point to their death on Wednesday

An Indonesian mortician has been photographed stenciling the names of Australian Bali Nine duo Andrew Chan and Myuran Sukumaran onto wooden crosses.

The pair were given their mandatory 72-hour execution notice yesterday.

The date on the crosses in pictures published by News Ltd points to the pair’s execution just after the stroke of midnight on Wednesday morning:

Chilling evidence the end is near for Bali Nine pair Andrew Chan and Myuran Sukumaran http://t.co/CYpvBWqsvS pic.twitter.com/prHiZo0ozn — news.com.au (@newscomauHQ) April 26, 2015

Sukumaran’s brother, Chinthu, told reporters last night his brother had requested he be allowed to paint his beloved portraits “for as long as possible”.

Chan’s final plea was reported to be allowed to visit church with his family some time before his death.

The pair have been in an Indonesian jail since April, 2005, when they were caught heading a plot to transport more than eight kilograms of heroin from Bali to Sydney.

