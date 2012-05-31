You Can Tell A Lot About Homeowners Just By Looking At Their Front Door

Photo: Flickr via sbh

Today’s homeowners are working overtime to find creative ways to stand out on streets teeming with For Sale signs.A pail of paint can go a long way – if you pick the right colour.



“colour has a psychological component through which we often communicate our moods, feelings, emotions, and personality,” says Debbi Zimmer, editor at PaintQuality.com.

“The entire exterior colour scheme has meaning, but the colour of the front door is especially important. Like a necktie, which is the focal point of an outfit, the front door is the focal point of the home. The colour there sends a strong message – in the case of the front door, providing insight into how we view our home.”

Here’s what your front door colour might say about you:

Blue. This is one of the more popular door colours and gives the impression that your home is calm and inviting during times of stress.

Green. This would be an ideal choice if your neighbourhood’s prone to environmentalists. Green promotes healthy energy and harmony with nature.

Black. This is a bold choice, but one that can make a big difference in what kind of buyers homes attract. “A black front door projects strength, sophistication, power, and authority, indicating to all who enter or even passersby that the home is a serious place inhabited by a person of substance,” Zimmer says.

Red. Most often found in kitchens (some say it makes people feel hungry), red can indicate your home’s a place with energy and life.

Brown. Like green, brown can lure in people with its down-home, natural charm. Just don’t go too dark with the shade, as it might give off the message that you’d rather be left alone.

Whatever shade you choose, don’t go overboard.

“A bright pink paint job and lawn cluttered with gnomes and flamingos is going to offer little in the way of curb appeal,” says TheStreet.com’s Joe Mont. “That koi pond you love so much may be just a headache for a new owner.”

