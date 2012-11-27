Surprisingly Painful Wall Street Interview Questions

Photo: mutsmuts/Flickr

Because I’m nerdy like that, I tend to write down the more bizarre or tougher interview questions I get just to throw them at my friends and see how they’d react. As I’m travelling today and tend to incorporate at least one psychoactive substance into my flight routine, I figured sharing this list would be better than trying to write something that required actual thought.If you’ve heard any of these before (or something similar), or have any idea of how you’d want to answer them, feel free to share in the comments.



1. If one song describes your life, what would it be?

2. Who do you think makes a better manager… a man or a woman? [You have to pick one, no “it depends” answer was allowed!]

3. Imagine you’re a rabbit at the bottom of a flight of 7 stairs. You can either jump up 1 step or 2 steps at a time. How many different combinations of ways can you get up the stairs? [Example: jump 2, jump 1, jump 1, jump 1, jump 2]

4. How many people are born in the United States every year?

5. You own an insurance company with only one type of policy. The policy is for homeowner’s insurance and 5 households own it. They pay you a monthly premium for coverage. The special thing about the policy is that the second one of the policyholders’ homes is damaged, the entire policy lapses for everyone and only that person gets paid. Would you prefer the houses be in separate states or all in the same state, and why?

6. Explain a time you bought something cheap. [What the f**?]

For a few more questions, head to Wall Street Oasis>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.