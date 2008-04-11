Citi Clobbers Media Giants: Disney (DIS) Et Al Screwed

Citi is not at all enthusiastic about the media/entertainment industry. In a report covering the sector, Citi issued dismal revenue and profit forecasts. Disney is especially screwed. Some of the highlights:



Expect major U.S. studios to generate ’08 revenues of $37 billion, down 3% versus ’07. ’08 will likely mark 2nd consecutive year of top-line compression for U.S. studios.

Estimate $21.4 billion in global DVD sales in 2008, down 8% versus 2007. DVD sales may have peaked in 2006.

[Disney’s] fiscal ’08 studio revenues of $6.4 billion, down from $7.5 billion in 2007. 2007 benefited from Pirates and Ratatouille. ’08 slate looks soft by comparison.

