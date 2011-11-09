Everything The Marines Taught Me About Entrepreneurship

A number of entrepreneurs started their careers in the armed forces, including Gojee’s Mike Lavalle and BetterWorks cofounder Paige Craig.



Craig attended West Point where he says he was the most punished kid in his class. Ultimately, he joined the marines and was taught “how to get shit done,” a crucial skill for any entrepreneur.

He traveled the world and started his first successful startup in Baghdad. He sold a piece of it then got out of the national security business altogether. Now his one-year-old startup BetterWorks, an employee benefits platform, is valued at $100 million.

“[Entrepreneurs] are under-resourced, small guys in a hyper-competitive landscape with competitors trying to kill them off every day, they barely have the money to pay themselves — that was a lot like my experience in the Marines,” says Craig

We asked him about his background and how it has made him both a good angel investor and a successful entrepreneur.

