UConn's top recruit dropped a jaw-dropping dime that shows why she's primed to be one of the next big stars in college basketball

SLAMOnline/Twitter UConn’s next big star is captivating national audiences with jaw-dropping highlight reels a year before she’ll step foot on Geno Auriemma’s court.

Geno Auriemma’s program at UConn is a factory for producing top-tier WNBA talent, and his next big star is making waves well before she steps on the court in Storrs.

Paige Bueckers is a 5-foot-11 point guard with flashy handles, unbelievable court vision, and an overall game reminiscent of WNBA all-time leading scorer and UConn legend Diana Taurasi.

Think the 18-year-old can’t possibly live up to that level of expectations? Think again.

In a recent game for Hopkins – her hometown high school in Minnetonka, Minnesota – Bueckers dropped a dime so impressive that it went viral on social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter. As she was dribbling down the court, she went behind-the-back before crossing up her defender and dishing a no-look pass to a teammate slashing to the basket for an easy and incredibly impressive two points.

Bueckers is the top-ranked recruit in the class of 2020 according to ESPN’s top 100, and she announced in April that she would be suiting up for the Huskies for college. She is just the latest in a long line of UConn stars, most notably including Sue Bird, Maya Moore, Breanna Stewart, and, of course, Taurasi.

The high school senior relishes comparisons to the latter, who is widely considered the greatest women’s basketball star to ever play the game. And while she acknowledges that she has modelled much of her game after that of the Phoenix Mercury guard, Bueckers insists that her goal was never to become “the next Diana Taurasi.”

“They have compared my game to DT and that’s really cool. I love that,” Bueckers told WSLAM. “Being compared to that good of a player is just a blessing and I wouldn’t trade it for the world, but just being able to be the first Paige Bueckers, I think that’s what I want.”

“Her game just speaks volumes to me,” she added of Taurasi. “When people are guarding her, it’s like killer mentality. You can’t guard me and I’m gonna bust you. That’s it.”

Next year, Bueckers will join the most decorated program in women’s college basketball history alongside two other five-star recruits. She is in the perfect position to traverse a path to greatness oft-travelled by past giants of UConn’s program.

The only thing that remains to be seen is how far she’ll go.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.