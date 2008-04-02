PaidContent Raising $1-$2 Million Series B, Blog Wars Heat Up

LA-based blog network PaidContent.org‘s parent company, ContentNext, is raising a $1-$2 million Series B round, according to a document viewed by Silicon Alley Insider. The company will be marketing the deal in April and hopes to close the round in the next two or three months.



ContentNext describes itself as “the ‘must-read’ digital media, entertainment and technology hub for c-level executives” and says it is “the leading business to business platform for the industry.” We’re not sure what the company means by “business to business platform,” but the “B2B” label appears to be how PaidContent differentiates itself from larger digital-industry blog networks like TechCrunch.

ContentNext recently hired a new CEO, Nathan Richardson.

