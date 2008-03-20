PaidContent Blog on Block?

Is LA-based blog PaidContent frantically trying to sell itself before TechCrunch, et al, render it irrelevant? TechCrunch says “yes.” PaidContent says “no”. You be the judge.



We don’t have any inside info here, but we can’t help but note that PaidContent’s denial was written in a, well, pissy, tone. We also can’t help but wonder if that attitude has anything to do with this:

PS: A reader asks that, in the interest of fairness, we add a chart showing our own traffic relative to the 5.5 year-old paidcontent’s:

