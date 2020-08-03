The federal government will establish a pandemic leave disaster fund for Australians who need to self-isolate but have no sick leave or other income support

(Sam Mooy, Getty Images)

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced the establishment of a pandemic leave disaster fund for Australians who need to self-isolate for 14 days but do not have any leave and are not receiving other income support.

It will be a $1,500 fortnightly payment.

Morrison clarified it will only be available in states and territories currently operating under a ‘state of disaster’ – like Victoria is currently.

Australians with no sick leave available who have been instructed to self-isolate for 14 days due to the coronavirus will be entitled to a pandemic leave payment, Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced on Monday afternoon.

“This pandemic is a disaster,” Morrison said. “And we need a disaster payment when it comes for people who have to isolate for a period of 14 days through no fault of their own, regardless of what what job they’re in or employment they’re in – they need that support.”

The payment, which is modelled on a similar pandemic leave payment from the Victorian government, $1,500 payment for a fortnight, and applies from when a person is instructed to self-isolate.

Morrison said that Victoria would continue to pay pandemic leave payments to short-term visa holders, where as the Commonwealth would now pick up the bill for Australian residents.

“That means that those who need to self-isolate as a result of an instruction by a public health officer – there is no economic reason for you to go to work,” Morrison said.

The prime minister clarified that this is a ‘disaster’ payment, and only applies to states and territories which are currently operating under a state of disaster. That means it only currently applies for Victoria.

“If another state were to be in a position – and God forbid they were – that there was a disaster of the scale that we’re seeing in Victoria, then a disaster payment of this nature would be entered into, but that would be done on the same basis of what will be established with Victoria,” he said.

People will be able to access the payment multiple times, if it is necessary. It will not apply to people who are receiving other income support, like JobSeeker or JobKeeper.

Morrison said he expected the disaster payment to remain in force for as long as necessary.

“It’ll be there for as long as the government considers it a disaster – we’ve left it open-ended at this point,” he said.

“Once the pandemic disaster is, we hope, returned to the sort of situation you’re seeing in other states currently, then that’s when disaster payments traditionally are no longer applied.”

