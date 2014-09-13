Looking For A Paid Fall Internship? Come Write For Business Insider

Daniel Goodman Come work with us!

Business Insider is still looking for a few paid interns to join our editorial team this fall.

Specifically, we are looking for applicants who are interested in covering retail, education, transportation, and lifestyle.

As an intern at Business Insider, there’s no getting coffee, filing, or making copies.

Our interns are an integral part of our team. Many of our current writers and editors started as interns.

BI Interns spend their time doing meaningful work: researching, writing, pitching and producing stories — even breaking news if the timing’s right.

Interns are encouraged to work full-time (40 hours a week) if their schedule allows.

Other perks? We have tons of free snacks and drinks, a great office environment, and a ping-pong table where we hold quarterly tournaments.

When it comes to qualifications, a journalism background and experience writing for a news site always helps, as do copy-editing skills and light HTML and Photoshop experience. Knowledge of social media and previous writing experience are both useful, too.

APPLY HERE with a resume and cover letter. Please also briefly describe which section of Business Insider interests you most, and why.

Please note: this internship requires that you work in our Manhattan office. The internship term runs for approximately six months, with some flexibility on start and end dates.

