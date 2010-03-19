Pageviews Are Dead: Here's What You Should Be Tracking Instead

In a recent post for ReadWriteWeb, Tim Trefren, founder of Mixpanel analytics service, writes that focusing on pageviews is no longer an effective business strategy.
If your business sells a product online, there are other customer metrics that are vastly more valuable than mere number of visitors coming to your site.
Trefren advises paying more attention the following alternatives; these metrics should give you more useful information about your users’ behaviour, which you can use to develop strategies for improving your conversion rates.
- Conversion funnel analysis: Measure conversion rates across all the steps through the purchase
- Click tracking: Find out what things users are clicking on and which elements of your site are attracting the most (and least) attention
- Event tracking: Measure the interactive elements of your site, like videos or invites
- Split Testing: Create various versions of your site and see how the differences influence visitor behaviour in all the above areas
Read the entire article at ReadWriteWeb >
