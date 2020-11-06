A new pet-accessories brand is proving 'ultra-luxury fashion' has gone to the dogs, with Hermés-inspired design and prices starting at nearly $400

Pagerie Promotional image for the line

Pet wear brand Pagerie released its debut Sahara collection

The three-piece collection includes a $US380 collar, a $US520 leash, and a $US720 harness.

Every piece is made by hand, and the leather is handled by the same factory that famed fashion house Hermés works with.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

A new line of “ultra-luxury” pet accessories is proving high fashion has gone to the dogs.

On Thursday, a new pet wear brand, Pagerie, released its debut, three-piece Sahara collection, which features a $US380 collar, a $US520 leash, and a $US720 harness.

According to Pagerie’s website, the brand designs “innovative accessories that will stand the test of time. Imbued with artful craftsmanship, exquisite attention to detail, and conscious functionality.”

Founder Mandy Madden Kelley told lifestyle website Dezeen that she felt “other pet accessories tend to be too sporty, masculine or they tend to cover the pet’s entire body. What I was looking for was something more sensual. I wanted to create designs that highlight the gracefulness and elegance that pets have.”

Pagerie says it works with the same French factory that also treats and tans leather for HermÃ©s, the famed luxury fashion brand. HermÃ©s Birkin bags are the most expensive bags in the world, retailing for between $US40,000 to $US500,000.

In a blog post on Pagerie’s website, Kelley said she wanted to create a sustainable option for pet owners with “a more elevated point of view.”

“Everything has become fast fashion and things are becoming easier to make,” she said. “At the same time, I felt like we’ve lost this level of quality that we had back in the day. I wanted to bring that back and celebrate it.”

According to Dezeen, Pagerie “makes each piece by hand using sandy-hued, full-grain French leather and marine-grade stainless steel normally reserved for making yachts.”

Pagerie’s founder Kelley is a former lawyer-turned-influencer with over 100,000 followers on Instagram. Her profile consists of mainly neutral tones, and the Pagerie brand is an extension of that.

“I’m a lover of neutrals and a relaxed mood. Pagerie has a darker, more sinister and badass point of view. I hope to add this level of mystery and sophistication that I have not been able to do throughout my own personal brand,” Kelley told Dezeen.

It’s not clear if the brand will expand to make products for cats or other pets.

Take a look at the Sahara line:

The Dórro collar

Pagerie The Dórro collar, which retails at $US380.

The cheapest item from the collection is an adjustable collar that only needs to be made to fit the pet once. From there, the collar comes on and off via a turnlock.

The Dórro Collar 2

Pagerie The collar features steel fixtures that allow for easy on and off.

The collar comes in Small, Medium, and Large sizes, to be able to fit dogs of all sizes.

The Tascher Leash

Pagerie The Tascher Leash.

The Tascher Leash is $US520, and can be adjusted to different lengths which is “perfect whether training your dog to walk beside you or allowing extra leeway,” according to the Pagerie website.

The Tascher Leash

Pagerie

The leash also comes with a matching “doggie bag pouch.”

The Babbi Luxury Dog Harness

Pagerie The harness is the most expensive piece of the collection, at $US720.

This harness comes with a removable quilt layer to keep dogs warm during colder months, and cool during the summer.

The Babbi Luxury Dog Harness

Pagerie

Drawing its inspiration from a horse saddle, the harness is billed as “an object of desire and of quality.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.