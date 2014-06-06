12 Beauty Queens Working In Finance

REUTERS/Steve Marcus Miss Connecticut Erin Brady reacts as she is crowned by Miss USA 2012 Nana Meriwether during the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada June 16, 2013.

This weekend, Miss USA 2013 Erin Brady will crown her successor at the widely-viewed beauty pageant owned by billionaire Donald Trump.

Before becoming Miss USA, Brady worked an accountant. She told us last year that working as an accountant helped her prepare for the pageant.

While some might consider pageants to be superficial, they actually help teach poise and confidence. They also help tremendously when it comes to interviewing.

What’s more is being a titleholder like Miss USA is a job. It requires a lot of work.

In honour of the upcoming event, we decided to do a little research and look up former pageant titleholders who work or have worked in financial services. We were able to find a handful of them.

If we’re missing any names of titleholders in the finance industry, feel free to send an email to [email protected]

