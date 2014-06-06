12 Beauty Queens Working In Finance

This weekend, Miss USA 2013 Erin Brady will crown her successor at the widely-viewed beauty pageant owned by billionaire Donald Trump.
Before becoming Miss USA, Brady worked an accountant. She told us last year that working as an accountant helped her prepare for the pageant.
While some might consider pageants to be superficial, they actually help teach poise and confidence. They also help tremendously when it comes to interviewing.
What’s more is being a titleholder like Miss USA is a job. It requires a lot of work.
In honour of the upcoming event, we decided to do a little research and look up former pageant titleholders who work or have worked in financial services. We were able to find a handful of them.
If we’re missing any names of titleholders in the finance industry, feel free to send an email to [email protected]
Pageant Title: Miss Universe Jamaica 2013
Finance Career: Baylis is an investment banker and portfolio advisor with BCW Capital.
Education: University of Surrey
Sources: LinkedIn, MissUniverse.com
Pageant Title: Miss Universe Singapore 2009
Finance Career: She apparently worked as a commodities trader at a hedge fund. She now runs her namesake cosmetics company.
Education: University of Western Australia
Miss New York 2009 Tracey Chang worked as an i-banking analyst before moving into broadcast television.
Pageant Title: Miss New York USA 2009
Finance Career: She's currently a broadcast journalist for CCTV. Before that, she was at CNBC. Prior to that, she worked at Societe Generale, BMO Capital Markets and Lehman Brothers.
Education: DePauw University (economics major) and Columbia University (MBA)
Pageant Title: Miss USA 2013 (Miss Connecticut USA)
Finance Career: She was a Senior Accountant with Prudential Financial before becoming Miss USA. She said working as an accountant helped prepare her for pageants.
Education: Central Connecticut State University
Pageant Title: Miss Washington USA 2013
Finance Career: She's currently a banker assistant at First Citizens Bank in Seattle, Washington. Before that, she worked for Umpqua Bank and Sterling Bank before it merged with Umpqua.
Education: University of Washington
Pageant Title: Miss Earth Canada 2005
Finance Career: McClure works in business analytics and reporting at Royal Bank of Canada in Toronto.
Education: York University
Pageant Title: Miss Nebraska USA 2001
Finance Career: Drakeford is currently a small business specialist team leader at BB&T. She previously worked at Morrill & James Bank, US Bank and First National Bank of Omaha.
Education: Bellevue University
Pageant Title: Miss Rhode Island 2001 (Miss America Organisation)
Finance Career: She's a recruiter for Bank of America based in Florida.
Education: Providence College and Salve Regina University (MBA)
Pageant Title: First runner-up Miss Switzerland 2006
Finance Career: She was a summer intern at JPMorgan in London working in sales and trading in 2011. She previously interned at Merrill Lynch and the London hedge fund Duet Group, according to her web site.
Education: She holds a university degree in Science of Economics
Pageant Title: Miss Colorado 2012 (Miss America Organisation)
Finance Career: She's currently a Financial Advisor with The RHY Group at Robert W. Baird & Co.
Education: University of Northern Colorado
Shana Sissel, who held pageant titles in Rhode Island, is a research analyst and a CAIA charterholder.
Pageant Title(s): Miss Rhode Island Teen America, Miss Rhode Island Galaxy and top 10 in the Miss Rhode Island USA pageant.
Finance Career: She's a research analyst at Fidelity Investments in Boston. Before that, she worked at Mercer Investment Management, Peak Financial Management and Russell Investments. She's also a CAIA Charterholder -- Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst.
Education: Bentley College
Pageant Title: Miss New Hampshire 1993
Finance Career: She's the host of Bloomberg TV's 'Street Smart.' She's been reporting about economics and finance for years.
Education: Columbia University
