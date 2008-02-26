Gawker Writer Felled By Page Views

Another day, another end to a Gawker employee’s nasty, brutish and short career. Radar says media reporter Maggie Schnayerson, hired in September, was sacked for failing to generate enough page views. As Gawker Media’s Nick Denton put it:



I’m afraid your stories are not performing well enough on Gawker, and I don’t see how you’re going to turn that around. Last month, you got about 400,000 pageviews; this month you’re at 160,000; even taking into account your break, that’s still far from satisfactory. You should be doing some 670,000 views a month to justify your advance. You’re a good writer, and your stories are fine; you just seem to wrestle with them for longer than we can afford. I don’t think you’re suited to the pace of Gawker.

So what could Schnayerson have done to justify her advance? Perhaps she should have unearthed some clips of a famous, unhinged celebrity: Her monthly quota of 670,000 page views is what Denton’s post of Tom Cruise’s Scientology video generated in one day.

