Page Six Now Making Economic Predictions?

When celebrities from the financial world find their way into Page Six, it’s usually because they’re involved in some sort of personal scandal or have made a noteworthy public appearance, like this sighting of former Merrill CEO Stan O’Neal being given the stink eye by the glitterati at Michael’s.



THE power-lunchers at Michael’s were none too pleased when one of the men responsible for their dwindling stock portfolios arrived last week. Ousted Merrill Lynch chief Stanley O’Neal was hurriedly escorted through the West 55th Street restaurant where Cathie Black, Jon Tisch, Gil Schwartz and Michelle Paterson were schmoozing. Our spy said, “Everyone looked up from their dishes and glared at him.”

How the mighty have fallen!

But we didn’t expect to see this bold international finance rumour floated in the innocuous “We Hear” section.

THAT the CIA is closely following an Arab-Russian plan to replace the dollar as the dominant international currency – with either the ruble backed by gold, or the free-floating dinar

Scoops on CIA intel! What is this, The Washington Post? No, you’re the New York Post. Keep the business in the business section and the leave finance mentions in Page Six to telling us where Dick Fuld vacations.

